Jamaica under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is urging fishers to exercise extreme caution.

It says an area of low pressure over the central Caribbean has the potential to develop into a tropical storm by tonight and tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.

The Met Service says at 4 p.m. potential tropical cyclone number 15 was 230 miles southeast of Morant Point, Jamaica.

The forecast is for the disturbance to pass over waters south of Jamaica by Monday and south of the Cayman islands by Tuesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The system is expected to near hurricane intensity by Tuesday night.

The Met Service says during the system's passage off Jamaica's southern coast, it has the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds, primarily over eastern and southern parishes, starting as early as Monday morning and residents should be on the alert for possible flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

Small craft operators in Jamaica's coastal waters are advised to return to port.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.