Keeping devotions simple is much more helpful

The incident at Oberlin High School has brought back into focus the long-held belief and interest in what is considered a religious phenomenon. It has also brought back to the fore, the matter of how devotions are done in schools. According to reports, children, and in particular girls, rolled, screamed and had body convulsions during a devotional exercise.

It is important that we understand that the ancients often accorded unexplained events to demon possession or some movement from the Spirit of God. In the Bible, epilepsy was therefore seen as demonic activity. However, we now know that this is a diagnosable and treatable disease.

HYSTERIA

To be clear, what happened at the school was consistent with characteristics of (mass) hysteria motivated by a hypnotic suggestion. That is, when something said or done by someone else has an impact on the impressionable and most vulnerable.

Mass hysteria, regardless of how special one may consider it, especially when presented in religious terms, is not the purpose for the space of school. We need spaces where children are being empowered to live the “anointing” of empathy, love, compassion, and respect for self and others.

e also forget that many teachers are not sufficiently equipped to address these situations. An easy go-to therefore becomes loud screaming in prayer or in reprimanding the devil. Of course, this only triggers more of the prevailing hysteria. This may be true regarding an olive oil rub-up in situations where children do not have this as part of their faith resource.

In The Gleaner of March 13, 2018, Jamaica Day ... All song and dance? I noted, “We continue to fool ourselves into believing that long chorus sessions and devotions in school will develop conscience, inspire compassion, and build community. Just speak with the many school principals, deans of discipline, and guidance counsellors, who, within five minutes of devotions, must attend to a stabbing incident, or threat for chop-up, or some act of assault or other offence.”

Writing in the Jamaica Observer of February 2, 2021, I observed, “ One of the most abused times in Jamaica is assembly time in many schools. School devotions are often a display of denominational parade, complete in some spaces with loud screaming and preaching to the children. To be fair, it is also one of the most amusing times to some staff and students, as they witness the competition to prove who will lead the best ‘devotions’ based on entertainment value.”

Keeping devotions simple is much more helpful for those with this interest. A little song or hymn followed by a short reading and informed by a theme may be used. For example, a hymn like, New every morning is your love, or a little Psalm chorus like, “This is the day that the Lord has made” or other appropriate song. I still have memories of “Now the day is over” being played on the intercom so all the school could hear, and we sang along while standing in our classrooms and ended with the Evening Collect, a short prayer paragraph. Structure helps to eliminate the riskier freestyle presentation which avails itself to more unpredictable experiences which may not be for the school context.

A choice may be made from The Book of Common Prayer, Bahai prayers, Rastafari prayers, or other previously vetted and approved prayer. That is, it should be something consistent with the values of peace, love, and justice for all. There is a reason Jesus taught his disciples to pray. Note the adoration of God and the affirmation of God’s Kingdom, and then the focus on our basic tools of food, a forgiving attitude, and the quest to be empowered even in times of trials.

A WHOLESOME MESSAGE

I recall doing a school drop-off and hearing principal Grace Baston at Campion College saying, “In the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.” Then there was a Psalm reference, followed by, “Now we will have the Lord’s Prayer.” This was completed with the national anthem. It was all done in a few minutes. No screaming, foaming, rolling, or staring in the sky. Sometimes an activity informed by the performing arts may be sufficient to convey a wholesome message too.

To recap then, it is simple song, simple reflection or reading from a text, and a simple prayer or brief meditation activity. Just like parenting, all teachers do not automatically do well with preparing devotional activity just because they are adults.

An excerpt from a Rastafarian prayer at JAH Ras Tafari online states, Loss: ‘Jah Jah you see the loss that I am facing, and you know how this loss has affected my heart. Jah, please give me relief from this loss, help me to see each day anew, and instil in me forward perspective.’

Healing: “Jah Jah, you see, and you know my heart. Right now, I need some healing, oh Most High. Please, heal my heart. Plant your seed of renewal and hope inside my heart dear Jah. In your name, I seek healing to start anew.” (Jah Bless)

A handy prayer which may be found online is that attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, and has much international and multi-cultural appeal. Another easy one, I will share here: Eternal Light, shine into our hearts; Eternal Goodness, deliver us from evil; Eternal Power, be our support; Eternal Wisdom, scatter the darkness of our ignorance; Eternal Pity have mercy upon us; That with all our heart and mind and soul and strength we may seek your face and brought by your infinite mercy to your holy presence; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. (Book of Common Prayer)

May peace and love be with our families, school staff, and all our children.

- Fr. Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights.