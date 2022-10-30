Lay magistrates pushing for burn unit in Jamaica

The Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) has resolved to step outside its usual mandate to lobby for a burn unit in Jamaica, following the September 4 fiery deaths of three brothers in Sheffield, Westmoreland.

Seven-year-old twins, Jayden and Jorden Laing, and their older brother Adrianno Laing, perished in a house fire in which their sister was severely injured.

During the LMAJ's 37th annual general meeting held in Port Maria on Saturday, Dalvin Leslie, chairman of Sheffield Primary, which the boys attended, raised the issue and got support from new president, Lyden 'Trevor' Heaven.

Leslie, who is also LMAJ chapter president for Westmoreland, said while the issue is not one typically tackled by justices of the peace, he was moved through compassion to suggest that the organisation push for a burn unit in Jamaica.

Leslie later spoke to The Gleaner about the issue, acknowledging that Sanmerna Foundation project manager, Stephen Josephs, had previously made the call. Josephs had played a crucial role in getting the boys' sister airlifted to the United States for treatment.

“Last week I attended the funeral of the three youngsters who died in the fire, the call was made by the representative from Sanmerna that we really need to have a burn unit in the island because the young lady who was burnt she has had to go abroad for treatment,” Leslie said.

“So I raised the matter here today at the Lay Magistrates' annual general meeting with the hope that we can begin to lobby for a burn unit in Jamaica. We may not be able to get one in each of the regions but we can start with one, maybe even in the Corporate Area and then little by little we can get one in each of the other two counties," he continued.

