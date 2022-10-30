Policeman killed in St Thomas collision

Police constable Kemar Nelson was killed yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision in Morant Bay, St Thomas.

He was assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch.

The Morant Bay Police say about 9:45 p.m., Nelson was driving along the Morant Bay main road towards Seaforth when he allegedly attempted to overtake a vehicle.

However, his vehicle hit an embankment and collided with a wall.

Nelson and three occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the others admitted.

The Police High Command has expressed condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

It says the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department will be providing support to them.

