Salute to a good man

Detective Sergeant Victor Francis was laid to rest yesterday, following a thanksgiving service at the Gregory Park Baptist Church in Portmore, St Catherine. Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson was among the many colleagues, family members and friends who came out to pay their respects. Detective Francis, who was attached to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, died from stab wounds he received on September 10 after he attempted to break up a dispute between two men in Portmore, St Catherine. The 56-year-old was hailed as an exceptional human being and a champion cop who was dedicated to his job.