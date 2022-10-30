Send Oberlin students back to school- Williams

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams is appealing to parents to send their children for regular classes at Oberlin High School on Monday following last week's bizarre occurrences at the institution.

The school reported that several students fainted or screamed after a teacher offered prayers during a devotion last Wednesday morning, forcing the administration to dismiss classes early.

Williams says fewer than 100 children from the approximately 1500 student body turned up for classes at the St Andrew-based school on Thursday and Friday.

However, she is urging parents not to miss the opportunity for their children to continue their education.

“Normality has returned to the school and last Friday, there was an atmosphere of calm and all categories of staff were present...Devotions took place earlier without any eventualities," she said in a media release on Sunday evening.

Williams says the ministry's regional team will be at Oberlin High to meet with board representatives, the principal and student welfare team to chart the way forward.

