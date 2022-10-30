Severe weather alert issued for Jamaica

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a severe weather alert for the island.

It says the alert will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Fishers on the cays and banks are being advised to commence preparations immediately with a view to evacuation at very short notice.

The Met Service says a broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

It adds that environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next two days or so while the system moves west-northwestward across the Caribbean Sea.

"Due to the relatively close proximity of the area of low pressure to Jamaica and the projected movement of the system, interests in across the island should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over Jamaica during the next couple of days," the alert from the Met Service states.

It explains that the forecast is for widespread showers and thunderstorms to affect the island beginning on Monday afternoon into the evening with a deterioration in weather conditions beginning over sections of northeastern and southern parishes, then gradually spreading across the remainder of the island.

Additionally, strong gusty winds reaching near gale force and possible Tropical Storm force are also expected to start developing over offshore areas of the south coast late tonight into Monday morning.

