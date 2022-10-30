Tourist arrivals up for October

Jamaica's tourism sector is on track for record arrivals for the month of October 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

According to Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, preliminary figures released by the Jamaica Tourist Board for the first three weeks of October, show stopover visitor arrivals of 123,514.

This topped figures for the same period in October 2019 by some 10,026.

Stopover arrivals for the same period in October 2020 stood at 27,849, a significant decline because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but increased to 72,203 for the same three-week period in October 2021, when the sector began to show recovery from the pandemic.

“Overall, 2022 is proving to be a record year for arrivals. Our numbers continue to grow, and October is also shaping up to be another record-breaking month,” he said in a speech delivered by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Jennifer Griffith.

She was speaking at the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association's 60th anniversary gala dinner held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa, St James on Saturday.

The Tourism minister said he expects the figures for October “to be even more impressive when the cruise figures are tallied.”

Bartlett noted that the sector continues to recover at a faster than anticipated pace, which he attributes to the unified approach by players in the industry who have been putting in considerable work to market the destination.

“These figures underscore a unified commitment of all stakeholders to putting our best foot forward and innovating in the marketplace to come out better on the other side of two years of disruption,” he said.

“While due to the pandemic, we had updated our growth target to achieve five million visitors, US$5 billion in earnings and 5000 new rooms by 2025. Based on our current performance, we are projected to meet these targets ahead of the timeline,” Minister Bartlett further stated.

However, he pointed out that despite the recent successes, even greater unity, and collaboration among tourism stakeholders is needed to “innovate and solve complex pandemic related challenges that are still affecting the tourism sector”.

Mr. Bartlett said these include supply chain disruptions that have not only impacted goods and services, but also human capital.

- JIS News

