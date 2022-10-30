Understanding the law of attention

Attention is the greatest trait to achieving success in everything that we do. Divided attention can result in lowering the quality of our actions. But do we really understand what attention is? Attention is not the opposite of ease, nor is it concentration. It is also not an effort or a task to be done separately. Attention is the natural ability of the mind to be fully aware in a specific moment and to be fully present in an activity. In everyday life, there are many things we pay attention to, and some we withdraw our attention from.

The law of attention states, “Wherever your attention goes, the energy flows, and that thing grows.” Whatever you repeat in your mind (knowingly or unknowingly) shapes your personality. The person you are today is a result of your millions of thoughts and repetitive attention to them. When you pay attention to sickness, poverty, violence, and immorality on television, reading newspapers, following social media, etc, you are channelling your energy to make such negative influences thrive in you.

Whereas, if you seek peace, pay attention to things that manifest peace. If you want good health, talk about health and not diseases and medicine. Today’s world is the collective result of our individual attention.

Let’s take the initiative to just give attention to what we want and not what we don’t want in life. By giving attention to happiness, gratitude, love, and blessings, we can make our life and the lives of others better.

