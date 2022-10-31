British man charged for rape at hotel

A British national has been charged with rape after he trailed a woman into her hotel room and had sexual intercourse with her against her will at a hotel in Hanover on Tuesday, October 25, the police are reporting.

He is Dewi Games, 29, an electrician from South Wales in the United Kingdom.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that at 8:00 p.m., the woman was at the main pool of the hotel when she asked Games and his wife to lend her a charger.

Games offered to assist but insisted on carrying it to her hotel room. Upon reaching the room, the suspect said he wanted coffee. Games then allegedly pushed the suspect face down on a bed and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

A report was made, and the police were alerted.

On Friday, October 28, the suspect was positively identified on an identification parade and subsequently charged.

His arraignment is scheduled for the Lucea Parish Court on Wednesday, November 2.

