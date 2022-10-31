Desperate St Catherine woman seeking new home

A desperate St Catherine woman is seeking help from the authorities with a new home as she says her current accommodation is unsuitable.

Donna Harris, who lives in Caymanas Bay, says her house is flooded during periods of heavy rainfall as a nearby river tends to overflow its banks.

Harris, who suffers from poor circulation in her feet, says the bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Lisa has left her nervous about being displaced yet again.

“My house is right behind the Caymanas Bay River and when there is heavy rain, the river overflows and runs right through my house, soaking the floorboard and furniture,” she said amid tears.

“Why do I have to suffer so much in life,” she lamented.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Harris recounted that her house has been flooded on several occasions, each time losing several household items including furniture.

“There are many days when I just sit down and cry because I feel so helpless,” she said.

Harris said she has no one to help her and the flooding problem has been plaguing her for the last 10 years.

She explained that the broken-down house in which she lives does not belong to her.

Some years ago when she had nowhere to live, she saw the old house and so she took the chance to live in it.

"Although the living condition is not comfortable I try to cope, hoping that better will come.

“If I did not have poor circulation in my feet I would be able to work to help myself,” she added.

Harris has leased a piece of land that she said is far from the river and is not prone to flooding.

She said the problem she is encountering is money to buy the material to construct the house.

She is thinking of building a concrete foundation and then putting a board structure on it.

“I am pleading for help to build this house because I have no money or financial support to do so,” she said.

If anyone is willing to assist Donna Harris to live a better life, she can be contacted at 876-5365688.

- Barbara Gayle