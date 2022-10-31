Gun and ammo seized at cemetery in Hanover

The Hanover police are reporting the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition in the Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell on Sunday afternoon.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 3:40 p.m. an intelligence-led operation was carried out at the cemetery in search of illegal guns.

During the operation, the lawmen carried out a search of persons and the surrounding of a grave that was being dug and discovered a pistol with the serial number erased and a magazine containing seven live 9mm rounds.

The items were seized.

