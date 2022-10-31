Jamaica remains under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Lisa has now developed from the area of disturbed weather south of the island.

This means that tropical storm conditions continue to pose a possible threat to Jamaica.

At 10:00 a.m. the centre of Tropical Storm Lisa was located near latitude 15.5 degrees North, longitude 77.3 degrees West, or about 255 kilometres or 160 miles south of Rocky Point in Clarendon, Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service Division says Lisa is moving towards the west near 22 km/h (14 mph) and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the centre will continue moving south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today and tomorrow before approaching Central America on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 km/h (40 mph), with higher gusts, and slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

Lisa could, therefore, become a hurricane over the northwestern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 165 kilometres (105 miles) from the centre.

Fishers on the cays and banks are reminded to exercise extreme caution at this time due to dangerous sea conditions associated with Tropical Storm Lisa, now moving over Jamaica's southern offshore waters.

The system has the potential to produce 2-4 inches of rainfall and strong, gusty winds reaching near tropical storm force, mainly over eastern and southern parishes.

Residents should be on alert for possible flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

The Meteorological Service says it continues to monitor the progress of the system.

