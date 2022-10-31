Rayz for Life 5K Run raises cancer awareness

The Jamaica Energy Partners Group’s inaugural Rayz for Life 5K Run, according to the organisers, was able to raise awareness about cancer and secure funds for the Oncology Unit at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

“Our support from external partners was overwhelming,” President and Group CEO Wayne McKenzie told The Gleaner.

Kevin Clarke of West Kingston Power Partners won in a time of 21.57.28, with Shantolee Robinson of the Jamaica Private Power Company Limited copping the women’s title with a time of 30.57.64. Jullite Reeves won the walk segment in a time of 37.29.11, and Oshane White taking the male title in 37.30.68.

Prostate cancer remains one of the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, with the Jamaican Cancer Society reporting that between 1998 and 2002, 873 cases were diagnosed in Kingston and St Andrew.

Given these stark figures, the Jamaica Energy Partners Group opted to dedicate its activities to raising a minimum of $1.5 million for the Oncology Unit at the KPH

In addition to the staff activities in September targeting men, starting with a football competition and bake-off among male workers, the company then planned relevant activities addressing breast cancer during October and decided to take the messages to a much wider audience.

EDUCATE THE PUBLIC

“We decided that this year we are going to go to the general public, to not only advise, but to educate them on cancer and to have them look at lifestyle changes, such as doing more exercises and eating healthier, since the evidence suggest that diet and exercise can make a difference,” McKenzie explained.

“An ambitious cancer awareness campaign,” is how corporate social responsibility officer for the Jamaica Energy Partners Group, Patrice Howell, described the company’s range of targeted internal activities which started in September.

This was influenced by the interaction with some cancer patients, as well as survivors with whom the company had worked, which brought home the varying aspects of the realities of living, coping and surviving cancer. Then there was the harsh reality of what happens when, despite all the support given, the person dies. Howell also took some life lessons from all this.

She recalled the sharing of experiences by two women the company had supported last year who succumbed to breast cancer. “It was really sad, but we know that we tried to make an impact in their lives. They pretty much told persons about their journey, and for me that was really touching because not a lot of persons talk about the pain and difficulties they go through. I lost a friend, and she was such a breath of fresh air that when the staff met her, they were like, ‘Oh my God, if she is in this situation and has hope and joy, and nothing is wrong with me. What reason can I have to be unhappy? So one lesson from this is, be happy for life, it’s a gift.”