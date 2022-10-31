Sagicor Sigma Run set for February 2023

The 25th staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has been set for February 12, 2023. Dubbed ‘The Legacy Run’, participants are being promised a remarkable showing, with several lead-up events planned to celebrate the charity run’s silver anniversary.

“The event, which started in 1999, began as a way to give back while encouraging camaraderie – bringing corporate companies and individuals together to have fun while staying fit and active. Sigma Run has grown exponentially over the years and, as a team, we are looking forward to celebrating our silver anniversary,” expressed Christopher Zacca, president and CEO, Sagicor Group Jamaica.

The largest road race in the Caribbean region, the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has donated over $500 million to the health and education sectors.

This year’s event raised over $52 million to procure medical equipment for the Kingston Public Hospital. “Now, we are in the final stages of selecting the recipients who will benefit from the funds raised from next year’s staging. We want to create a legacy project, something that is lasting and has meaningful impact. Our aim is to impact the lives of as many Jamaicans as possible,” Zacca said.

The 25th anniversary staging of the event will return to a full in-person run. Over the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity run was scaled down. The virtual run, which was introduced prior to the pandemic, will remain, with persons being able to participate and support the initiative from anywhere they are.

“We are going much bigger in 2023, and our participants can expect amplified fun and camaraderie,” said Zacca.

“For our 25th anniversary, we are adding some exciting new elements and giving our supporters more opportunities to give back. We will also be recognising and honouring some key stakeholders who have been a part of the Sigma Run for the past many years,” he added.