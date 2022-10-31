School principal in St Catherine land scam granted $2m bail

Suelyn Ward-Brown, the school principal who is implicated in an alleged land fraud in St Catherine has been granted $2 million bail.

Questionable transactions involving her have also increased to almost $8 million.

During the bail application in the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday, defence attorney Deborah Martin said Ward-Brown has a fixed placed of abode and would turn up for her trial.

She told the court that the principal also has two teenage children depending on her and that her church now has responsibility for them.

Parish judge Desiree Alleyne asked if the complainants were still in the area and it was revealed that they left.

Prosecutors said the matters are serious and will take time while investigations continue.

The judge then offered bail in the sum of $2m and ruled that Ward-Brown must report to the Portmore police station on Thursdays and Fridays.

A stop order was also placed against her at the ports.

Ward-Brown is to reappear in court on February 17, 2023, when the matter will again be mentioned.

Allegations in court are that the principal collected monies from several residents in Clifton for the sale of government owned lands adjoining the Clifton community.

The police had initially reported that five people came forward with claims that they made payments totalling $4 million

During Monday's hearing, the court heard that the number of complaints has increased to 12 with the total amount of money involved now at approximately $8 million.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the demolition of unfinished structures located in the Greater Bernard Lodge area, which was carried out.

He also told the House of Representatives that the Clansman criminal gang based on Spanish Town was linked to the scam.

- Rasbert Turner

