Spanish Town fire leaves prelim bill of $6 million
A fire that damaged a commercial building on Young Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday is estimated to have resulted in losses of at least $6 million.
Smoke was reportedly observed coming from the building about 6 a.m at the property on 3 Young Street.
The fire brigade was called and three units responded, putting out the blaze.
District Officer Paul Sherrieffe said the fire was confined to a clothes store and a wholesale on the premises.
"We responded to the call and when we turned up; we needed the use of a rotary saw to gain entry," he said.
The fire brigade said the total estimated losses were at least $6 million.
The building was not insured.
The cause of the blaze has not been identified.
- Rasbert Turner
