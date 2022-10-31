St Elizabeth man charged for murder

The police have charged Ricardo Coldspring, 31-year-old unemployed of Castleton District in St. Elizabeth, with murder after he fatally stabbed a man in Braes River District in St Elizabeth on Sunday, October 23.

Dead is 30-year-old Kemar White, a higgler of Crossmond District, St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 10:00p.m., Coldspring and White had a dispute when he used a knife to stab White in the chest. White was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accused was charged after he gave a caution statement and a question and answer session conducted with him.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.