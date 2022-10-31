Tropical storm watch discontinued for Jamaica; periods of rainfall to persist a bit longer

The Tropical Storm Watch for Jamaica has been discontinued with immediate effect as Tropical Storm Lisa has begun to move away from Jamaica and over the northwestern Caribbean Sea; however, the island could continue to experience periods of rainfall, the Meteorological Service stated a short while ago.

At 8:00 p.m. the centre of Tropical Storm Lisa was located near latitude 15.5 degrees North, longitude 78.9 degrees West, or about 320 kilometres (200 miles) south of Negril Point, Jamaica.

Lisa is moving towards the west near 22 km/h (14 mph) and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the centre will continue to move away from Jamaica this evening, pass south of the Cayman Islands tomorrow and then move near the Bay Islands of Honduras early on Wednesday before approaching Belize.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 75 km/h (45 mph), with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, and Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday, over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 165 kilometres (105 miles) from the centre.

“Although the Tropical Storm Watch is no longer in effect, the system will continue to induce bands of rainfall over the central Caribbean, including Jamaica, for the next couple of days, and residents should remain on the alert for possible flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Fishers and other small craft operators are also encouraged to exercise caution until wind and sea conditions have returned to normal,” the Met Office said.

“This is the final bulletin that will be issued on Tropical Storm Lisa. The Meteorological Service will, however, continue to monitor the progress of this system and will inform on weather conditions through news releases and regular daily forecast products.”

