Baby Kiano Chance still fighting

The parents of critically ill three-month-old Kiano Chance are breathing a sigh of relief as their child continues to fight for his life.

Personnel at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Monday told the parents that they should come in to spend quality time with their son as the situation looks dire.

Since his birth on July 15, Baby Kiano has been suspected of having numerous illnesses, which relatives say they have still not received a definite diagnosis of from doctors at the Bustamante, where he has been repeatedly admitted.

His uncle, Patrae Rowe, a former chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, said that he suspects that his nephew's illnesses are a direct result of a heart condition.

Today, the child's mother Tashoy James told The Gleaner that though he continues to need bag oxygen, he was doing “a little better now.”

She further stated that the infant's heart failed a few times yesterday and that he had stopped breathing in some instances also.

However, “this morning I haven't heard anything like that, I haven't seen anything like that,” she said.

The child's relatives have been pleading for a simple referral letter from the relevant personnel at the paediatric institution to share with a children's hospital in Miami, Florida so that the child can be admitted there.

They only received the correspondence late Monday.

The letter was crucial for an interview at the United States Embassy, in Liguanea, St Andrew, which was scheduled for today.

However, because the letter was only received on Monday, it made it impossible to send it to the Miami-based hospital in time in order to receive a response, which the parents would need for the visa interview.

James said the family is now awaiting a response and after it is received she will schedule an emergency interview with the embassy.

- Asha Wilks

