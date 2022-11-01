Clansman Gang Trial | Resumption delayed due to unavailability of judge

The resumption of the Clansman-One Don Gang trial in the Home Circuit Court has been further delayed.

The longstanding trial, which was last adjourned in September, was slated to resume this morning.

But, the matter could not proceed due to the unavailability of the presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The matter has been set for November 18.

Sykes is expected to begin his summation of the evidence when the matter resumes.

Twenty-seven of the 33 defendants who were initially indicted under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act remain on trial.

One of the defendants, Andre Smith, was shot and killed in August while the other five were freed.

