Constituencies get $21m each for Christmas work

Each constituency has been allocated $21 million for the annual work programme in the lead-up to the Christmas holidays.

The allocation was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during Tuesday's sitting of the House of Representatives.

The figure is an increase from the $16 million allocated last year.

Holness explained that $10 million should be spent on road rehabilitation, $5 million on de-bushing, $1 million on drain cleaning and $5 million on garbage collection.

He said members of parliament could reallocate some of the funds and spend up to 15 million dollars on road patching.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

MPs have up to February 2023 to use the funds.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.