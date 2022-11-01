Deputy Mayor of Morant Bay Lenworth Rawle has died

Deputy Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Lenworth Rawle, has died.

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie says Rawle died yesterday in New York in the United States.

McKenzie says Rawle felt unwell and was taken to hospital where he passed away.

“The departure of Councillor Rawle is as shocking as it is sad. I know that this news is still being absorbed in the St Thomas Municipal Corporation, in his beloved Trinityville Division in Western St Thomas, and in the wider parish, where he was also very active as an entrepreneur,” said McKenzie in a statement this morning.

He said Rawle, who was serving his fourth term in the Trinityville Division, was dedicated to local government.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He further said that he also commanded the respect of his colleagues in the municipal corporation, having served as Deputy Mayor from 2007 to 2012, as Mayor from 2016 to 2018 and then as Deputy Mayor to the time of his untimely demise.

“I pay tribute to the late Lenworth Rawle as a devoted servant of local government and of Jamaica. He will be sorely missed. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, and I pray for God's healing power to cover them in this time of intense pain and loss.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.