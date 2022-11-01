Elderly man found dead inside car in May Pen

An elderly man was found dead inside his car along Jackson Street in May Pen, Clarendon, Tuesday morning.

He has been identified as Hugh Evans, who lived at the Glenmuir Housing Scheme.

Persons at the scene cried uncontrollably.

Evans was described as a good man.

“Mas Hugh is one in a million. I miss him so much. What are we going to do, I'm weak, I can't say no more,” said Claudette McFarlane, a friend and neighbour of Evans.

Jocelyn Sterling said Evans was like a father to him.

Stating that they had a good relationship, Sterling, a goat farmer, said he rushed to the scene on hearing the news.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

