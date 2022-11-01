Fact-finding team preparing report on Canadian farm work programme

Jamaica's fact-finding team, appointed to assess the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme in Canada, is now preparing its report after returning from the North American country.

The last members of the team returned to the island on October 24, following a two-week visit.

The task force, which was appointed by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, visited several Canadian farms to analyse the status of Jamaican workers.

President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), Helene Davis-Whyte, who chairs the seven-member team, told JIS News that a random sampling method was used to select the farms, to ensure the validity of the group's work.

The members had indicated that the farm workers were receptive of the task force and were “very cooperative”.

The team's report is now being prepared and will be presented in Parliament by Samuda.

Canada's seasonal agricultural workers programme has been ongoing since 1966. It encompasses approximately 655 farms in 10 Provinces. Some 10,000 Jamaicans participate in the programme.

-JIS News

