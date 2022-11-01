Falmouth Hospital gets $12m mammography machine

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Falmouth Hospital has been gifted a mammography machine, which is an appropriate gesture that came at the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The $12-million gift is from the Heart and Soul Cancer Foundation founded by Sonia Morris, a breast cancer survivor. She operates the foundation in partnership with Errol Richards as president.

“It is a sad reality that millions of women die from breast cancer. As a survivor, I know what early detection can do for a patient. We at the foundation have decided to give back, hence the donation, which is a part of our continued effort to play our part in influencing the health sector in a positive way,” Morris said.

“Not only would it improve the quality of healthcare delivery, but Trelawny residents would now not have to travel long distances to have the screening done. It is a saving in both time and money,” Richards added, pointing out that Trelawny residents no longer needed to travel to Montego Bay in neighbouring St James for such screenings.

Chairman of the hospital, Ken Grant, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“The Government alone cannot afford all the needs in a hospital. When we have a group that is willing to help, then we must be grateful,” Grant said.

Orville Anderson, imaging manager at the hospital, remarked: “Any form of digital donation greatly improves the quality of care our patients receive. This donation is timely and much appreciated.”

One Trelawny resident, Millie Walker, commended the Heart and Soul Cancer Foundation for donating the equipment, although she made it clear that she would not be making use of it any time soon.

“It is good, but I am not doing the test. I am afraid to find out that I am positive,” said Walker. “It would kill me immediately!”

Integrative oncologist Dr Andre Williams said the machine’s use is not only for women, but for men as well.

“Men have breast tissues like women. It might not be as much, but the fact that the tissues are present [means] breast cancer can develop,” Williams stressed.

“It is not prevalent worldwide, but men should pay attention to themselves and do what is necessary to prevent cancer growth. There is no general testing for men, but they should check their breasts for lumps, especially if they have a family history of cancer,” he advised.

