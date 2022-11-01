Former Guy’s Hill High principal, senior JP Small has died

Irvin Small, a justice of the peace (JP) and veteran educator of Guy’s Hill High School in St Catherine, is dead.

He was 70.

Small was principal of the 51-year-old institution from 2008 to 2012, when he retired from the classroom.

The stalwart of northeast St Catherine died on Friday, October 28, while tending to his field in the rural farming community.

He was found unresponsive and was taken to the Linstead Hospital in St Catherine, where he died.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

President of the Springfield Community Club, Lynworth Brown, described Small as a civic-minded individual.

“He was a great community leader and educator who was a mentor to myself and others in this community,” Brown said in a Gleaner interview.

“It was last week that we visited a function together in Bonnet district. It is very sad to learn of his passing.”

Custos of St Catherine Icylin Golding expressed shock at Small’s passing.

“He was a senior JP in the parish, and we are poorer without his wisdom and service. He was respected by his peers and the wider community,’’ Golding said.

“His death hit home very hard. I want to say condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Small was president of the Guy’s Hill Community Development Committee and a member of the Sunshine Club in Bonnet.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com