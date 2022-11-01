Headless body of St James woman found at home, son in custody

The headless body of a St James woman with multiple chop wounds was discovered inside her Retirement district, Granville home on Monday afternoon.

She has been identified as 53-year-old domestic helper Michelle Gayle Brown.

Investigators have revealed that her adult mentally-challenged son has since been taken into custody in relation to the investigation.

The police say a team was dispatched to Gayle Brown's home after an alarm was raised because she did not turn up for work and that calls to her cell phone went unanswered.

The house was locked and the cops forced their way inside where they discovered the woman's headless body which was wrapped in a sheet and lying in blood.

The body also had chop wounds with both arms partially severed.

Her head was later found wrapped in a towel inside the kitchen.

Investigators believe that she was murdered between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

- Hopeton Bucknor

