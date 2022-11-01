Major eight-vehicle collision along Constant Spring Road

The police are reporting that there was an eight-vehicle collision along Constant Spring Road, St Andrew, this morning.

The cause of the major crash, which occurred in the vicinity of Dunrobin Avenue, was not disclosed.

The police say at least four of the vehicles are currently disabled and arrangements are being made to have them towed.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes until the vehicles are cleared from the roadway.

And motorists travelling along Constant Spring Road should expect some delays.

