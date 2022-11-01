Man gunned down in Pimento Hill, St James

A man was shot and killed by gunmen in Pimento Hill, German Town, St James, on Monday night.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Joshua Swaby, of Maroon Town in the parish.

The police report that about 9 p.m. residents heard explosions and raised an alarm.

On arrival of the police, Swaby was discovered face down in blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

