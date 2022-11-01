Man murdered in Milk River, Clarendon

The body of a man was found along the Spring Plain main road in Milk River, Clarendon, Tuesday morning.

The police report that about 12:40 persons stumbled upon the body and summoned them.

Upon arrival, the police say the man was seen in blood and that he had multiple gunshot wounds.

The latest crime statistics from Clarendon show that the parish has so far recorded 77 murders, eight less when compared to the corresponding period last year.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

