Policewoman allegedly shoots sergeant husband during domestic dispute

A policeman was allegedly shot by his wife, who is also a member of the police force, during a domestic dispute at their home in Old Harbour, St Catherine, this morning.

The Police High Command has launched an investigation into the shooting.

It is reported that they were at their home in Colbeck Heights in Red Ground when an argument developed around 4:45 a.m.

The dispute was reportedly about infidelity.

The policewoman reportedly shot her police sergeant husband in the chest.

The injured 53-year-old was subsequently taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he is admitted.

His 50-year-old wife is now under investigation.

- Rasbert Turner

