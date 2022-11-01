Trial date set for Davian Bryan in alleged rape of college student

Alleged rapist Davian Bryan is to go on trial in the Portland Parish Court on January 11 next year in relation to the case of the sexual assault of a female college student.

The date was set when appeared before the court on Monday.

He was further remanded.

Bryan is being accused of the rape of a female student at the College of Agriculture Science and Education in Portland on March 10.

He also has other cases before the court.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bryan is facing charges in the Portland Circuit Court for rape and illegal possession of a firearm.

He is also the main suspect in the abduction of two girls in St Thomas last year.

Bryan was arrested during an operation on March 23 in Durham district, Portland.

He was later charged with rape, forcible abduction and forcible imprisonment.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.