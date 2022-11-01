Update | Baby Kiano Chance has died

After suffering multiple heart failures between early Monday morning and today, three-month-old Kaino Chance has died at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in St Andrew.

Since his birth on July 15, Baby Kiano was suspected of having numerous illnesses, which relatives said they have still not received a definite diagnosis of from doctors at Bustamante, where he was repeatedly admitted.

His mother, Tashoy James, informed The Gleaner that he was pronounced dead at 2:05 this afternoon.

She has been left devastated by the passing of her only child.

"After I spoke to you earlier on, his heart had failed but they resuscitated him and then couple minutes after it happened again and they were unable to [save him]," she said, making reference to an earlier Gleaner interview on Tuesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This morning, James told The Gleaner that though baby Kaino continued to be in need of bag oxygen, he was doing “a little better now.”

The child's relatives have been pleading for a simple referral letter from the relevant personnel at the paediatric institution to share with a children's hospital in Miami, Florida so that he can be admitted there.

They only received the correspondence late Monday.

The letter was crucial for an interview at the United States Embassy, in Liguanea, St Andrew, which was scheduled for today.

However, because the letter was only received on Monday, it made it impossible to send it to the Miami-based hospital in time in order to receive a response, which the parents would need for the visa interview.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.