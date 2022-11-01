Update | Shooting of policeman at Old Harbour home was self-inflicted – Bailey

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey has reported that the shooting of a police sergeant at his home in Old Harbour, St Catherine, this morning was self-inflicted.

There were reports that he was shot by his wife, who is a district constable, during a domestic dispute that their house.

Speaking at the police's monthly press conference this afternoon, Bailey, who heads the crime and security portfolio, said the investigation so far indicates that the cop shot himself.

“There was no evidence to suggest that he was shot by his spouse,” he said.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson added that the police's injury is not life-threatening.

“He was being at one point when I last checked, which was about maybe an hour ago or an hour and a half ago, he was initially being prepped for surgery but since then there doesn't seems to have hit any of the real vital organs, so the bullet went through so he may not have to do surgery at this time. So we are monitoring what happens with him.”

Bailey said the Independent Commission of Investigations is involved in the probe into the incident.

Note: A previous story incorrectly stated that the policeman was shot by his wife. We regret the error.

