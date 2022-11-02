Chapelton hospital to reopen December 8

The Chapelton Community Hospital, which has been closed for years, is to be reopened on December 8, after undergoing upgrading and expansion.

The facility will be formally opened by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Robert Morgan, made the announcement during his 2022/23 Constituency Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Morgan, who is Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, thanked several key stakeholders for contributing to the project.

“I want to thank Beverly Nichols, who grew up in Blackwoods. She went overseas and she made something of herself, but she did not turn her back on her community. She donated over $100 million for the rehabilitation of the Chapelton Community Hospital,” he informed.

He also expressed gratitude to Tufton, the Health Ministry, and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, “for helping to match that $100 million”.

“So now we know that the people of Clarendon North Central will finally get their hospital,” he added.

The beneficiary communities include Chapelton, Rock River, Mullett Hall, Summerfield, Crawl River, Pennants, Frankfield, and Crooked River.

Morgan also announced that the Mocho Health Centre is to be upgraded by the Health Ministry, while advising that Clarendon North Central “is going to have a lot of developments over the next couple years”.

