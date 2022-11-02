Clarendon couple murdered a day after son was found dead

A Clarendon couple was gunned down on Tuesday afternoon in Toll Gate, a day after the body of their son was discovered along a roadway in Milk River in the parish.

Businessman Evan Francis and his wife Alicia Francis were attacked by gunmen as they attempted to enter their yard.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m.

It is reported that the husband drove up to the house and exited his vehicle, while his wife sat inside her car.

They were pounced upon by gunmen who shot them multiple times.

The gunmen then reportedly escaped into bushes.

The police were called to the scene, where the husband was seen with gunshot wounds to his upper body and right wrist, while his wife's body was in the front seat of her car.

The couple's son 39-year-old Kenrick Francis, a taxi driver, was found dead the day before along a roadway in Milk River in the parish.

No motive has been established for both incidents.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

