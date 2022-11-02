Construction worker murdered in Lucea

A construction worker was shot and killed in Lucea, Hanover, on Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Cruz Reid, of a Lucea address.

The Gleaner has been told that about 7:45 a.m., Cruz was waiting for colleagues along Seaview Drive when he was attacked by armed men and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thirty seven people have been murdered in the parish of Hanover since the start of the year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

