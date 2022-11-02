Gas prices up $0.25, diesel by $3.96

Motorists will pay more for gas and diesel when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $0.25 to sell for $184.91 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will also go up by $0.25 to sell for $188.89.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.96 per litre to sell for $227.53.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $235.06 per litre following an increase of $4.50.

The price of kerosene will go up by $0.25 with that fuel to sell for $217.94.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.32 per litre to sell for $63.22, while butane will move up by $0.85 to sell for $68.59 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

