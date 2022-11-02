Gov't MPs sit with George Wright during parliamentary address

At least two Government members of parliament 'crossed the floor' this afternoon and sat close to Independent lawmaker George Wright as he made his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Gordon House.

Traditionally, MPs on both sides of the political divide usually occupy seats around their colleagues in a show of support while they are making presentations to the State of the Constituency Debate.

Wright usually sits alone and apart from Opposition members, but earlier today Government MPs Ann-Marie Vaz and Tova Hamilton walked over to the Opposition benches and sat close to their former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) colleague.

The Westmoreland Central MP resigned from the JLP in 2021 amid controversy over a video showing a man beating a woman with his fists and a stool.

Wright and his partner, Tannisha Singh, had reported an April 6, 2021 squabble that coincided with the video that went viral days later. Neither Wright nor Singh cooperated with the police, thus ending the investigation.

