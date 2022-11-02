Hanover man files lawsuit for alleged unlawful imprisonment

A man who claims he was kept in custody by the Hanover police for a week without any criminal charge has filed a lawsuit against the State.

Arlando Griffiths was taken into custody on October 25 and released at 3:30 p.m. on November 1, according to the lawsuit filed by his attorney Donnovan Collins.

Collins complained on Tuesday that the Hanover police were in breach of a court order made on October 31 that Griffiths and another man should either be charged with a crime or released by 5 p.m. that day.

The lawsuit seeks damages for breaches of Griffiths' constitutional rights and false imprisonment.

He also wants the court to make awards for exemplary and aggravated damages for the alleged breach of the court order.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The police must do their work within the boundaries of the law. When they decide to step outside the boundaries of the law with my clients then they can expect the strongest legal response to follow swiftly,” Collins said.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Griffiths was arrested at his home in Orange Bay during what it stated was a “noisy, unprofessional and boisterous” police operation.

“As a consequence of the unlawful actions of the defendants, the claimant [Griffiths] was embarrassed, sustained damage to his reputation, [and suffered] unlawful deprivation of his liberty,” the suit claimed.

It also listed a number of constitutional rights Griffiths claims were violated.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.