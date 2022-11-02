JC school uniform suit brought by Robinson against Jarrett set for July 2023

The lawsuit brought by Wayne Robinson, acting principal of Jamaica College, against Major Basil Jarrett, former president of the Jamaica College Old Boys' Association, to account for the sale of school uniforms has been set for July next year in the Supreme Court.

The matter is to be heard between July 4-6, 2023.

Robinson, in his personal capacity, has sued Jarrett, in his personal capacity, for an account of how money earned via the sale of JC uniforms by the association was spent over the last two years.

Jarrett is contending that no money is owed for school uniforms.

In his affidavit filed in court, Jarrett states that not only was an account provided to the school this year, but an independent accountant concluded in June that there was no money owed by Jarrett and his executive.

The attorneys-at-law representing Jarrett have asked the court to dismiss the claim on two grounds.

One of the grounds is that the old boys association provided a clean report to the school.

The other ground is that Robinson has no standing to bring such a claim in the first place.

- Barbara Gayle

