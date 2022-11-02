JTA concerned about teachers' growing lack of interest in the organisation

The Jamaica Teachers' Association, (JTA) says it will be launching a membership satisfaction survey at its next conference to address the increasing apathy about the organisation among teachers.

According to president of the JTA, La Sonja Harrison, more than 20,000 teachers are registered with the body, however, in its last election only 7,581 teachers voted.

“We would be foolhardy not to think that there may be challenges that our members are having on the ground, and we'll be doing that [survey] to really gather the data and really isolate what are some of the challenges,” she said.

She also stated that the JTA's thrust to bring the process online contributed to the low voter turnout in the recent election.

In the meantime, Harrison said the association will be working to improve internal communication among its members. Currently, the association has 78 district associations and 14 parish associations, which are used as its primary communication channels.

“We're working on our communication channels in order for members to be aware of what is happening,” she said.

While stating that she is not “legacy driven” Harrison said she will continue her advocacy for improvement in the working conditions of teachers, including nurses in schools.

“When the teachers have to be doing so many other things then they're going to be demotivated, frustrated and the business of teaching and learning will not get the 100 per cent attention that we're so desirous of,” she said.

- Sashana Small

