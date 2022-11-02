November 9 trial for driver of garbage truck that killed Clan Carthy student

The driver of the garbage truck that overturned killing Clan Carthy Primary School student Benjamin Bair three years ago is to go on trial in the Home Circuit Court on November 9.

Alten Brooks, who is charged with manslaughter, was expected to plead guilty today.

However, when the matter was called up his lawyer, Davion Vassell, indicated that he is to have further discussions with his client.

Bail was then extended by Justice Leighton Pusey for the Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew resident.

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., Benjamin was at school when the garbage truck that had been picking up trash on the school compound went into motion, hit a taxi, and then overturned on the boy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He died on the spot.

The driver of the truck, who was reportedly not behind the steering wheel when it moved off, fled the scene after.

He was later arrested and subsequently charged.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.