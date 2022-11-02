Person of interest in 'Slickianna' murder case arrested

Rushane Patterson, the person of interest in the murder of social media influencer Anika 'Slickianna' Townsend, is now in police custody, law enforcement sources have disclosed.

He was apprehended by the police at a guest house in Hanover about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the sources say.

It comes a day before he was expected to surrender to police.

Townsend's body was recovered from the sea in Reading, St James, on Friday, October 21.

It is reported that about 9:30 a.m., persons went to the beach and discovered a decomposing body floating in the water.

They summoned the police.

The police sought assistance from their colleagues in the marine division to remove the body from the water.

A towel covered in what appeared to have been blood and a wig were among the items removed from the scene.

