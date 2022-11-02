St Andrew man charged for cop's murder at wake

The police have charged 20-year-old Jermaine Hamilton otherwise called 'Alex' for the murder of Constable Brian Martin on October 15.

Hamilton, who is of a Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13, address, has been charged with murder, four counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

The police say the 21-year-old constable and other persons were at a wake on Ricketts Avenue, in Maxfield Park, when Hamilton and other men alighted from a motor car and opened gunfire at the group.

When the shooting subsided, Martin and three others were found with gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to hospital where Martin was pronounced dead and the others treated and released.

Hamilton was apprehended on October 17 and was reportedly later pointed out in an identification parade and charged.

The police say his co-accused, Kevin Ruddock, otherwise called 'Haji', was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police on October 28.

