Veteran videographer Ken Dawson has died

Veteran videographer Ken Dawson passed away last night in Miami, Florida.

He was ailing from Alzheimer's disease for some time.

Dawson, 84, contributed significantly to the development of media in Jamaica while working at the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC).

He went to JBC in the early 1960s and he left in the 1980s and started his own freelance videography business.

His son, Keino Dawson, told The Gleaner that his family is shaken by the death, but said it was expected.

"The family is sad about the loss, but managing; making all the preparations necessary but it's still a heartfelt moment for us.

"It was expected, his passing, [for] some time, but you never really know how it feels until it happens. We're deeply sad about it and managing with the loss," he said.

A Press Association of Jamaica annual award was previously established in his honour.

- Ainsworth Morris

