Way cleared for US woman on manslaughter charge in Hanover to go home

A judge in the Hanover Parish Court in Sandy Bay today ordered the return of the passport of an American woman charged with manslaughter arising from a fatal crash.

Presiding judge Natisha Fairclough-Hilton also ruled that the bail conditions, including reporting to the police, imposed on Ayanna Montana, of Florida in the USA, who is charged with two counts of manslaughter, be lifted.

This clears the way for Montana to return home.

Montana was ordered to return to court on January 2, 2023, and bail was extended.

The court heard that about 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, Montana was driving a White 2020 Honda City motor car from the direction of Hopewell, Hanover towards Montego Bay, St James.

It is further reported that on reaching a section of the Round Hill main road, in the vicinity of the main gate of the Round Hill Hotel, she failed to keep to her left and crashed into a motorcycle.

The driver and his pillion, later identified as

32-year-old Winston Holness, of Morris district in Hanover, and another man identified only as 'Shay', of a St James address, sustained injuries and were later pronounced dead at hospital.

Montana and a male occupant in her car also sustained injuries and were transported to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where they were treated and later released.

Montana was later charged.

- Hopeton Bucknor

