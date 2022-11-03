Abducted correctional officer strangled, shot and beaten - autopsy

CORRECTIONAL OFFICER Shannon Basil Briscoe, whose body was pulled from a gully in Seaview Gardens, south St Andrew, where he had lived, was strangled to death, shot in one hand and side, as well as beaten, an autopsy revealed.

His sister Misalyn Downer, who shared the disturbing findings of the post-mortem, told The Gleaner that the suffering that Briscoe endured had put the family under a lot of stress, but they were now concerned with consoling each other, as they prepare for his burial.

“It take a toll pon the whole a wi … but now he is going to be finally laid to rest. We did the grave digging and all of that already,” she said. Briscoe’s body was found two days after he went missing on August 11.

The thanksgiving service for Briscoe, who was popularly known as ‘David’, will take place next Sunday, November 6, at the New Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church, starting at 9 a.m., with interment in the family plot at Crooked River, Clarendon.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has described the 38-year-old correctional officer, who was assigned to the Horizon Adult Correctional Facility, as “very respectful to those he served, and treated all humanely”.

“Correctional officer Briscoe was a deeply spiritual man, a consummate father and a trusted friend,” the DCS said in a tribute. He joined the DCS in 2020 as a member of the 78th intake of correctional officers.

It is believed that the father of two daughters was abducted by gunmen while operating his motorcar as a taxi.

