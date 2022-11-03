British man accused of hotel rape offered bail

WESTERN BUREAU:

Twenty-nine-year-old British national Dewi Games, who is facing rape charges in Hanover, was offered bail when he appeared in the Sandy Bay Court on Wednesday.

Games, who appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Natisha Fairclough-Hilton, was offered bail in the sum of $400,000, with one to three sureties, while his travel documents are to be held by the Hanover police.

The accused is to report to the Montego Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James, each Monday while on bail and should return to court on December 6 for a continuation of the hearing.

Games, who hails from South Wales in the United Kingdom, was charged after a female guest at a Hanover hotel at which he was also staying accused him of having sexual intercourse with her against her will.

According to police reports, at about 8 p.m. on October 25, the complainant was at the main pool of the hotel, when she asked Games and his wife to lend her a phone charger. Games offered to assist, but insisted on taking the phone charger to her hotel room.

The report said that upon reaching the room, the accused said that he wanted some coffee, and then pushed the complainant on to the bed and sexually assaulted her.

A report was subsequently made to the Hanover police and the accused was pointed out during an identification parade and subsequently charged.

While there are not many reports of sexual assault at hotel properties, alleged incidents in which the accused are visitors are even more rare. The last such report in Hanover was about three years ago at a Negril property, which resulted in two brothers from a North American country being arrested and charged. The case was eventually dismissed after the complainant left the island and did not return for the trial after a few mention dates.

